Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ooma worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ooma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock remained flat at $7.50 on Monday. 15,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,392. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $198.15 million, a P/E ratio of -253.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Ooma

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

