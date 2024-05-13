Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.80. 1,622,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

