Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Prologis by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.70. 423,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.