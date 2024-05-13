Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 270,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

