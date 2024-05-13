Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 196,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

CAPE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. 6,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

