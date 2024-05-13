Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the April 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
DKILY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
