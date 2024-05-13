CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.50. The stock had a trading volume of 981,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.41 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

