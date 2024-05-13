Creditcoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $229.88 million and $5.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002128 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

