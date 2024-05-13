Craig Hallum Raises Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $13.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 2,153,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $505.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.40. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 85.09% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.