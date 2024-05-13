Craig Hallum Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

IRWD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 2,975,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,747. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,095,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

