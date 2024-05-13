Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Lowered to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CPAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded up $6.41 on Monday, hitting $289.85. The company had a trading volume of 398,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,747. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

