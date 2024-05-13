Cormark Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$35.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.77.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.72. 624,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of C$15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

