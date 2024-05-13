Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CTS traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.24. 389,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,907. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -506.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

