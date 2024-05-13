Contrasting Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allstate and Everest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $57.09 billion 0.79 -$188.00 million $4.53 37.50 Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.14 $2.52 billion $67.29 5.66

Everest Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allstate. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 3 12 1 2.76 Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings for Allstate and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Allstate currently has a consensus price target of $174.59, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $432.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Allstate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 2.31% 14.44% 2.04% Everest Group 18.69% 24.86% 6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Allstate has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Allstate pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Group pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Everest Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Everest Group beats Allstate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and accident and health, specialty underwriters, eversports and entertainment, and surety and credit, marine and aviation, as well as structured and property hybrid solutions. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023.Everest Group, Ltd., was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

