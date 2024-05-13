Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$3,966.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3,966.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU opened at C$3,736.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,499.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,856.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,696.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3,481.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Software

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

