Comparing SeaStar Medical (ICU) & Its Competitors

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is one of 232 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SeaStar Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A -$26.23 million -0.32 SeaStar Medical Competitors $1.05 billion $4.13 million -4,821.67

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeaStar Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -741.57% SeaStar Medical Competitors -621.31% -108.96% -26.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical Competitors 1618 4372 8556 226 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.06%. Given SeaStar Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SeaStar Medical rivals beat SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

