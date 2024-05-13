Comparing m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) and m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and m-Wise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -240.28% -169.77% -80.33% m-Wise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and m-Wise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $5.96 million 1.61 -$14.33 million ($47.00) -0.07 m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

m-Wise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sidus Space.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sidus Space and m-Wise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sidus Space currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Sidus Space’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sidus Space is more favorable than m-Wise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sidus Space beats m-Wise on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About m-Wise

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

