Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 8 4 0 2.23 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $13.74, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Fisker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.21% 17.63% 2.83% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ford Motor and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.27 $4.35 billion $0.97 12.36 Fisker $272.89 million 0.19 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.