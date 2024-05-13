Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.54. 2,234,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,842,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

