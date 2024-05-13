Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 2,000,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,487,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

