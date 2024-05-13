Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,555. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 390,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,668.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,668.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,250.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 159.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 280,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 241,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,529 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 67,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

