Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.71

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 28413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $838.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $609,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.