Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.86

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.86 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

