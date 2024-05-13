Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.37. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,076,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

