CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CGON has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 947,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $806,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $9,837,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $97,678,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

