Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.06.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CE traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.80. 183,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,700. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $100.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.