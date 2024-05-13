CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

Shares of CCL.B traded up C$2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,266. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.71.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,174 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,661. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.