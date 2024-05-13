Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 78,860 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

XJUN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $36.53. 79,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

