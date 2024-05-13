Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.