Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 401,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 401,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,633. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

