Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 13,147 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

