Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 316,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,808,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 108.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 228.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,277. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

