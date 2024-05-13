Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

TRV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

