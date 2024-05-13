Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $130.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.