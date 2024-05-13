Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 701,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,377. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

