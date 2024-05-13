Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.41. 15,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

