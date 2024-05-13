Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,373 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 252,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,925. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

