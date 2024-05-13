Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

SDG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

