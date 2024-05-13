Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. 158,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.