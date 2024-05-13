Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,554. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

