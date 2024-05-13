Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$1.70

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.
PVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
