CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan Sells 1,900 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CACI International stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.96. 87,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.60. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $432.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

