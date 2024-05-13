Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $1,400,211.72 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cabot Stock Up 0.3 %

CBT traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $102.17. 263,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,023. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

