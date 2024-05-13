Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 800.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 15.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 148.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. 1,309,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.