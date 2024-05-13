BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the April 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.34 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

