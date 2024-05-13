BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the April 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.34 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
