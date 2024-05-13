Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $240.00

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

