Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $145.11

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

