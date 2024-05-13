Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.31

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.31 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 132917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.