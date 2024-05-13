BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ USFI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1088 per share. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

