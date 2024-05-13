Brandy Ford Sells 1,253 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.1 %

SCSC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 204,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

